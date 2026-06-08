Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 4.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695,937 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after buying an additional 1,390,167 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,467.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 783,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 733,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $176,626,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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