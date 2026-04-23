Cwm LLC Buys 24,913 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $225,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $422.65 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $423.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $337.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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