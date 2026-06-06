Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $33.38 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,802 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker's stock worth $351,470,000 after buying an additional 615,440 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $187,663,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,033,669,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,679 shares of the software maker's stock worth $199,088,000 after purchasing an additional 483,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $6,653,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,468.75. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,304,250. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of CDNS opened at $376.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $333.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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