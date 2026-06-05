Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $44.65 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,577 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court sided with the FCC in a case challenging its in-house penalty process, keeping AT&T’s $57 million fine related to customer location-data practices intact and signaling broader regulatory risk for telecom carriers. Supreme Court Upholds FCC Fine Process in AT&T and Verizon Customer Data Case

The Supreme Court sided with the FCC in a case challenging its in-house penalty process, keeping AT&T’s $57 million fine related to customer location-data practices intact and signaling broader regulatory risk for telecom carriers. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also pressured by a fresh analyst downgrade and renewed concern that satellite broadband competition from SpaceX and other entrants could intensify pressure on AT&T’s core wireless and home internet businesses. AT&T Shares Are Sliding: What's Driving The Action?

Investor sentiment was also pressured by a fresh analyst downgrade and renewed concern that satellite broadband competition from SpaceX and other entrants could intensify pressure on AT&T’s core wireless and home internet businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity surged, with traders buying a larger-than-normal amount of call options, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound despite the current pressure.

Options activity surged, with traders buying a larger-than-normal amount of call options, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound despite the current pressure. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also drew attention for business updates such as simplified fiber pricing, a new Disney/Pixar marketing campaign, and an expanded connected-car collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco, but these developments are not the main driver of today’s stock move.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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