Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,882 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 160,933 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in NU were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 233,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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