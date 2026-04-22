Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Tesla by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 357.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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