Deutsche Bank AG Sells 353,734 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 353,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Texas Instruments worth $596,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $288.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

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Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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