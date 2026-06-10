Deutsche Bank AG Sells 601,416 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 601,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of UnitedHealth Group worth $726,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,276,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,831,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $412.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $353.96 and its 200 day moving average is $324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $413.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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