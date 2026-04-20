Emissary Wealth LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Emissary Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $278.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $281.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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