Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 80,938 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 154.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,271 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Edison International were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Edison International by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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