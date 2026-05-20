Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 40,384 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,509 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 40,384 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,694,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $268,578,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $503,544,000 after acquiring an additional 943,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 268.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,334 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $308,826,000 after acquiring an additional 912,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $309.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.50.

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Accenture Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ACN opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $155.82 and a 52 week high of $322.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is 53.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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