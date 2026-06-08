Erste Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,755 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 117,280 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in AT&T were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,143,407,000 after buying an additional 2,704,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,977,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 370,455 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after buying an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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