EULAV Asset Management Sells 21,992 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,014 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 21,992 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.90. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce announced a landmark partnership with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup, which could showcase its AI-driven Agentforce 360 platform to a massive global audience and potentially drive future enterprise demand. Article Title

Salesforce announced a landmark partnership with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup, which could showcase its AI-driven Agentforce 360 platform to a massive global audience and potentially drive future enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $290 price target on Salesforce, while modeling earnings above consensus for FY2027, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s profit growth. Article Title

KeyCorp kept an rating and a price target on Salesforce, while modeling earnings above consensus for FY2027, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Salesforce’s strong momentum, helped by its AI strategy, Agentforce rollout, recurring revenue base, and expanding free cash flow, which may keep long-term investors interested. Article Title

Recent commentary highlights Salesforce’s strong momentum, helped by its AI strategy, Agentforce rollout, recurring revenue base, and expanding free cash flow, which may keep long-term investors interested. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference and valuation-focused coverage suggest investors are still reassessing how much of the AI and Agentforce optimism is already priced in. Article Title

Salesforce’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference and valuation-focused coverage suggest investors are still reassessing how much of the AI and Agentforce optimism is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: Bridgewater Associates reportedly sold Salesforce, which can pressure sentiment in the near term, although the article argues that institutional selling may create a better entry point for patient investors. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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