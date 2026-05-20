Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $13.01 Million Investment in Accenture PLC $ACN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,726,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,135,065 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,938,156,000 after acquiring an additional 118,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,693,994 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,869,199,000 after acquiring an additional 546,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,615,366 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,371,149,000 after acquiring an additional 790,580 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $322.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average is $230.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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