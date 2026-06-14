Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 765.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,431,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DG opened at $114.90 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook.

Multiple analysts raised longer-term earnings estimates for Dollar General, signaling improved profit expectations and supporting the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares.

Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and a $165 price target, reflecting a constructive view on the shares. Positive Sentiment: Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Article Title

Coverage emphasized Dollar General’s appeal as a defensive retailer as consumers trade down amid inflation and economic uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Article Title

Technical commentary says the stock is trying to stage a short-term turnaround after finding support near the $100 level, but the broader technical picture is still weak. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate updates but likely limited near-term stock impact. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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