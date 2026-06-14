Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,102 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 504.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,282 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 33.5% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $154,795.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,473.73. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $804,907 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.04 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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