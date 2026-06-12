First Financial Bankshares Inc Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

First Financial Bankshares Inc lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:UNH opened at $405.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $359.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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