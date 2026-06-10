Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,479 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $412.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $353.96 and its 200 day moving average is $324.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $413.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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