Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.63 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $159.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.82 and a beta of 1.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FORM

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $115,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,692,168.32. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,278. The trade was a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,663. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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