Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227,201 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.61% of Honeywell International worth $1,995,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average of $218.87. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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