Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,481 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 70,511 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Twilio worth $52,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,469,000. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $192.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.24.

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About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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