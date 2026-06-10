GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,089 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 3.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.12% of GE Aerospace worth $392,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GE stock opened at $330.48 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $300.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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