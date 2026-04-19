Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) by 2,423.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,852 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 224,586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,972,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 244,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company's stock.

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Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GMAB opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.41). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Genmab A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, February 16th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.36.

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Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report).

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