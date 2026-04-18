GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,285,608,000 after purchasing an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $197.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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