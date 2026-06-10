GFS Advisors LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of GFS Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $412.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $353.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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