Gilpin Wealth Management LLC Invests $823,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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