Greenbush Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.81 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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