HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 28,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,050,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $441,610,000 after buying an additional 61,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,406,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $92,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HASI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital wasn't on the list.

While HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here