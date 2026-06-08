HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Stock Holdings Lifted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 242,282 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.78% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $73,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,050,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $441,610,000 after acquiring an additional 61,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,406,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $92,572,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,771,000 after buying an additional 256,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $38.67 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on HASI

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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