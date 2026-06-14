Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 240,435 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,169 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 240,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Starbucks worth $203,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $804,907. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7%

SBUX opened at $103.04 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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