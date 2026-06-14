Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 64,867 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,191 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 64,867 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $123,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $355.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $340.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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