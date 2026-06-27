Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,198 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 152,258 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 6.6%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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