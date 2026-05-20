HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,200 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 79,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $106,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $176.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.14. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $155.82 and a twelve month high of $322.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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