Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Acquired by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539,510 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 0.8% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,303,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,754,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,362,000 after purchasing an additional 375,993 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company's stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 899,477 shares of the company's stock worth $258,375,000 after buying an additional 416,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,845 shares of the company's stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $349.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $329.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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