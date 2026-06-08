Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,322,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,460,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.29% of Hims & Hers Health worth $465,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 44.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 48,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,172,732.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,623.91. This represents a 27.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $187,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 262,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,232.56. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 212,807 shares of company stock worth $5,473,644 in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.2%

HIMS stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.71, a PEG ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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