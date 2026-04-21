Hoertkorn Richard Charles Makes New $22.73 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267,494 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $22,732,000. Marvell Technology makes up 8.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,560 shares of company stock worth $24,888,062. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $149.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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