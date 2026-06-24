Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 337,882 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,070 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 337,882 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of Textron worth $51,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 13.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Textron by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

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