Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 30,386 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,651.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,226 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $98.66 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a "positive" rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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