Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $99,198,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of ISRG opened at $483.62 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $477.54 and its 200-day moving average is $515.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $586.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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