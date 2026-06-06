Invst LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Invst LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,376,167,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $404.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.59. The firm has a market cap of $363.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to Buy and raised its price target to $450 , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Article link

Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to and raised its price target to , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on UNH to $453 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Article link

Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on to and kept an rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $2.32 per share , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Article link

UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by to , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Article link

Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that UNH has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Article link

Recent coverage notes that has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles continue to highlight ongoing concerns around rising medical costs, managed-care scrutiny, and the stock’s earlier challenges, which could limit upside if operating trends worsen. Article link

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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