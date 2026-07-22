IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 12.3% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,974,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,935 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of T opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.14.

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Trending Headlines about AT&T

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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