J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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