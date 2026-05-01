Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 95,007 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.12% of Urban Edge Properties worth $51,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 45.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 137.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.20%.Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

See Also

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