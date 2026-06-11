Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases 25,425 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1,849.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $528,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $407.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $415.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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