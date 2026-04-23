John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Shares Sold by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,017 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,021 shares of the company's stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78,595 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised John Wiley & Sons from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on WLY

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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