J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity drug MariTide is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

Amgen’s obesity drug is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Article Title

Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a Buy rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also flagged that Amgen fell more than the market in the latest session, reinforcing concern that investors may be locking in gains after the stock’s strong multi-year run. Article Title

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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