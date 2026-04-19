KBC Group NV Buys 88,280 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,698 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Varonis Systems worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,360,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,159,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,646,351 shares of the technology company's stock worth $95,192,000 after acquiring an additional 674,807 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,595,348 shares of the technology company's stock worth $723,855,000 after acquiring an additional 436,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,212,405 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 378,919 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 17,800 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $396,762.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,101,192.87. This trade represents a 56.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass purchased 2,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,426.28. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 25,780 shares of company stock worth $579,403 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Varonis Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.89.

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Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.3%

VRNS opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.68. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.Varonis Systems's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060--0.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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