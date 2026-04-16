KBC Group NV Purchases 158,710 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,021 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Qualcomm worth $227,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 5,216 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,200 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Trust Co bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 164,946 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.2%

QCOM stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $205.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here