KBC Group NV Purchases 20,000 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Free Report) by 271.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,360 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 237,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

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Frontdoor Trading Up 0.6%

FTDR opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 120.79%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $421.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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