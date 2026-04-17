KBC Group NV Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 786,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $265.40.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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